PM Modi holds bilateral talk with Bangladesh PM Hasina at Hyderabad House

Delhi, Sep 06: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, who is on a four-day visit to India, at Hyderabad House on Tuesday.

The Ministry of External Affairs' (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said Bangladesh is an important partner of 'Neighbourhood First' and 'Act East' policies.

"PM @narendramodi welcomes PM Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh, an important partner at the intersection of our #NeighbourhoodFirst and #ActEast policies," Bagchi tweeted.

In another tweet, Bagchi said, "PM @narendramodi and PM Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh hold talks to review and further strengthen the all-encompassing India-Bangladesh partnership."

The spokesperson also said, "Having met 12 times already since 2015, regular engagements between our leaders add significant momentum to India-Bangladesh ties."

The agenda of the bilateral talk are issues related to connectivity, energy, water resources, trade and investment, border management and security, development partnership and regional and multilateral matters.

Before meeting PM Modi, Hasina told reporters that her talks with PM Modi would focus on improving the condition of the people in their respective countries.

Sheikh Hasina received by PM Modi says we value India’s contribution

"India is our friend. Whenever I come to India, it's pleasure for me, especially because we always recall the contribution India has made during our liberation war. We have friendly relationship, we are cooperating with each other," she said.