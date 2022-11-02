PM Modi hands over keys of 3024 EWS flats to beneficiaries under slum rehab plan

Take a look at EWS flats at Kalkaji to be inaugurated by PM Modi [Photos]

New Delhi, Nov 02: In a big move ahead of MCD polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday handed over the keys to eligible beneficiaries at Bhoomiheen Camp after inaugurating 3,024 newly constructed flats at Kalkaji in New Delhi under the "In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project".

"Today is a big day for thousands of slum dwellers; a new beginning to life. As I handed over the keys to eligible beneficiaries, I could see their happy and joyous faces. Over 3000 houses have been constructed in the first phase of the Kalkaji extension," said PM Modi.

"Other families residing here will also get a chance to housewarming very soon. I have faith that these efforts by Central Govt will play a key role in making Delhi an ideal city... our govt has as much focus on poverty-stricken families residing in urban cities too," he added.

"With the aim to take development to the grassroots, we ensured financial inclusion for all those who did not have access to bank accounts. Our Government has included all those belonging to the unbanked & uninsured section of society," the prime minister said.

Constructed at a cost of about Rs 345 crores, the flats are equipped with all civic amenities including finishing having been done with vitrified floor tiles, ceramics tiles, Udaipur green marble counter in kitchen, etc.

Public amenities like Community parks, Electric Sub-stations, Sewage Treatment plant, dual water pipelines, lifts, Underground reservoir for hygienic water supply etc have also been provided.

In line with the vision of the Prime Minister to provide housing for all, in-situ slum rehabilitation in 376 Jhuggi Jhopri clusters is being undertaken by Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

The objective of the rehabilitation project is to provide a better and healthy living environment to the residents of Jhuggi Jhopri clusters, with proper amenities and facilities, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

DDA has undertaken three such projects at Kalkaji Extension, Jailorwala Bagh and Kathputli Colony.

Under Phase I, 3024 EWS flats at the nearby vacant commercial centre site have been constructed.