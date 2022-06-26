Bypolls: PM Modi hails ‘historic’ win in UP

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jun 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to the voters who voted for the BJP in the by-polls held in several states.

"Gratitude to all those who voted for BJP in Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Delhi and Punjab. We will keep working among the people and keep raising issues of public welfare," he tweeted.

Calling the victories in two Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh are historic, he tweeted, "The by-poll wins in Azamgarh and Rampur are historic. It indicates wide-scale acceptance and support for the double engine Governments at the Centre and in UP. Grateful to the people for their support. I appreciate the efforts of our Party Karyakartas. @BJP4UP. [sic]"

He also thanked the people of Tripura for reposing faith in BJP's development agenda and blessing the candidates including CM Manik Saha. "I thank the people of Tripura for reposing faith for blessing the candidates, including CM @BJP4Tripura's development agenda and blessing our candidates, including CM @DrManikSaha2 Ji with wins in the by-polls. Our Government will continue fulfilling people's aspirations. I laud our Karyakartas for their hardwork," he added.

The BJP won three assembly seats in Tripura while winning two Lok Sabha seats, SP bastions, in the form of Azamgarh and Rampur.