YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    PM Modi greets Amit Shah on his 58th birthday today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Home Minister Amit Shah on his 58th birthday on Saturday and said he is making numerous efforts for the country's progress.

    "As India's Home Minister he is making numerous efforts for our nation's progress. He is also doing commendable work in reforming the important cooperatives sector. May he lead a long and healthy life in service of our nation," Modi said in a tweet.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah

    Several other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders also greeted the former party president on his birthday.

    Amit Shah calls for across-border cooperation to fight cross-border terrorism Amit Shah calls for across-border cooperation to fight cross-border terrorism

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Shah has been working in a dedicated manner to strengthen India's internal security and that he competently discharges every responsibility assigned to him.

    Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Bhupender Yadav were also among those who wished the home minister on his birthday.

    A close associate of Modi for more than three decades, Shah is credited with launching the saffron party's massive expansion drive after he became its president in 2014 and is considered a key strategist behind its unprecedented electoral success since then.

    Comments

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi amit shah union home minister

    Story first published: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 9:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 22, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X