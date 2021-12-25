Modi govt brought back faith in democracy: HM Amit Shah

New Delhi, Dec 25: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the Modi government has brought back people's faith in democracy.

Speaking at an event on the occasion of Good Governance Day, the Union Home Minister said that people's long wait has come to an end as good governance has become a reality with Narendra Modi's government, PTI reports.

"People have kept saying that we have got independence (swaraj) long ago but when will we get good governance (su-raaj)," he said, stating that people's faith in the country's democratic system was gradually eroding because of lack of good governance.

Shah said that people have now realised that Narendra Modi came to power in 2014 not to run the government but to provide a clean, transparent and welfare administration, thereby changing the face of the country.

He said people's views on democracy has changed since 2014 as they started getting benefits of development undertaken by the Modi government. "Before 2014, many governments have changed. Many government have come, many have gone. But when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, people have realised that his government has come not to run the government but to change the country," he said.

He accused the earlier governments of taking decisions keeping their vote banks in mind. "But Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the Modi government has never taken decisions which the people would like (jo logon ko acche lagen). He has taken decisions which are good for the people. (jo logon ke liye achhe hon). There is a big difference between the two. Some decisions may bring you popularity for a short time but this means keeping the country in problems," he said.

The home minister said that said there has not been a single corruption charge against the Modi government in the last seven years as it is a clean and transparent administration. Shah said in the last seven years, the government has taken the benefits of development to 60 crore population who were otherwise deprived of all welfare programmes in last so many decades.

The Modi government has provided toilets to the poor, constructed houses, given electricity and gas connections free of cost and framed such policies through which the problems could be rooted out. "People should have faith in the government and at the same time government should have faith in the people," he added. PTI

