PM Modi engages in an open-hearted interaction with PMRBP awardees
The children sought guidance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the challenges they face.
New Delhi, Jan 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees at his residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, according to a statement from his office.
The PM discussed their achievements on a one-to-one basis, which was followed by interaction with the entire group. He also presented souvenirs to all the awardees.
The Prime Minister engaged in an open-hearted interaction in an informal setting where the children asked him various questions about the challenges they face and sought his guidance on a variety of topics, the statement said.
The
Prime
Minister
suggested
the
awardees
to
start
by
solving
small
problems,
gradually
build
capacity,
enhance
capability
and
develop
confidence
to
solve
bigger
problems
as
they
go
ahead
in
life.
Discussing
the
issue
of
mental
health
and
problems
faced
by
children,
he
talked
about
tackling
stigma
around
the
issue
and
the
important
role
of
family
in
tackling
such
issues.
"Several other topics were also taken up by the Prime Minister during the interaction, including the benefits of playing Chess, taking up art and culture as a career, research and innovation, spirituality, among others," the statement claimed.
The Government of India has been conferring the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to children for their exceptional achievement in six categories namely Innovation, Social Service, Scholastic, Sports, Art & Culture and Bravery.
Each awardee is given a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1 Lakh and certificate. This year, 11 children from across the country, under different categories of Bal Shakti Puraskar, have been selected for PMRBP-2023. The awardees, belonging to 11 States and UTs, include 6 boys and 5 girls, namely: Aadithya Suresh, M. Gauravi Reddy, Shreya Bhattacharjee, Sambhab Mishra, Rohan Ramchandra Bahir, Aditya Pratap Singh Chauhan, Rishi Shiv Prasanna, Anoushka Jolly, Hanaya Nisar, Kolagatla Alana Meenakshi and Shauryajit Ranjitkumar Khaire.