PM Modi, EAM Jaishankar to chair high-level meetings during India’s UNSC presidency next month

    New Delhi, July 14: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi along with foreign minister, S Jaishankar and foreign secretary Harsh Shringla will several high level meetings during the Indian presidency of the UN Security Council next month.

    The meetings would discuss maritime security, counter-terror and UN peace keeping operations.

    Jaishankar and Shringla will fly to New York next month and meet with officials. India has a two year tenure as a non-permanent member until the end of 2022. Meanwhile Shringla flew into New York this morning and during his visit he will meet with the French foreign minister, Jean Yves Le Drian and other top dignitaries.

    PM Modi will attend the high level meetings virtually next month. Some of the major issues that would be discussed would be the unfolding situation in Kabul. In the context of freedom of navigation for unhindered trade, the discussions on maritime security would be important and will also get top billing.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 14, 2021, 8:59 [IST]
