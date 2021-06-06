Why PM Modi did not tweet a birthday wish for Yogi Adityanath

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 06: Amid rumours of a possible change of guard in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi not tweeting birthday wishes to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has raised eyebrows.

Social media was abuzz at the fact that PM Modi, who doesn't miss out on extending congratulatory messages to his colleagues, opposition leaders and world leaders, failed to tweet a customary birthday greeting to CM Yogi this year.

However, the speculation was put to rest after some reports said that the Prime Minister had dialled CM Yogi on Saturday and extended his wishes to him directly on the phone.

The officials said that the prime minister has not tweeted to anyone in the second wave of the pandemic. PM Modi has also skipped to wish many, inluding the chief ministers of Kerala, Rajasthan, Haryana and Goa over the past few weeks.

The BJP's top leaders were worried about criticism of the Yogi Adityanath government's handling of the Covid pandemic.

In April, a "confidential" letter written by Pathak surfaced on the social media, in which he had lashed out at the state health authorities, complaining that beds for coronavirus patients were falling short and ambulances took hours to arrive in the state capital.

The minister had not rejected the authenticity of the letter, which appeared to challenge the state government''s claim that it was on top of the situation.Besides a few BJP lawmakers expressing resentment openly on the Covid-control measures, the major opposition parties -- the SP, the BSP and the Congress -- have slammed the government on the handling of the second surge of the pandemic and are planning to make it a major issue in the state Assembly polls, which are only months away.

Months ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to intensify its "Seva Hi Sangathan" campaign, under which party workers will reach out to those affected by COVID-19, extend help to them and also make people aware about vaccination.