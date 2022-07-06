PM Modi dials Dalai Lama, greets him on his 87th birthday

Fact Check: Liquor was not served at PM Modi’s rally in Hyderabad

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 06: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dialed the Dalai Lama on his 87th birthday and extended his wishes to the Tibetan spiritual leader.

The Prime Minister wished Dalai Lama, a long and healthy life as he turned 87. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the PM Modi informed that he spoke to Dalai Lama on phone to convey greetings on his 87th birthday.

"Conveyed 87th birthday greetings to His Holiness the @DalaiLama over the phone earlier today. We pray for his long life and good health," PM Modi tweeted.

Conveyed 87th birthday greetings to His Holiness the @DalaiLama over phone earlier today. We pray for his long life and good health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2022

Meanwhile, the 87th birthday of Dalai Lama was celebrated in Dharamshala. Hollywood actor Richard Gere also participated in celebrations organised by Central Tibetan Admn of Tibetan govt in-exile, at the main Buddhist temple, Tsuglagkhang. CM Thakur joined via video conferencing.

"I spoke with the Dalai Lama over the phone a short while ago. He was very happy. When I wished him on his birthday he excitedly told me that he received the opportunity to live in dev bhumi Himachal and for that he is thankful to the Himachal Govt as well as Centre," Thakur said.

Dalai Lama has made India his home since fleeing China in 1959.

The Dalai Lama, a staunch advocate of non-violence and freedom, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989.

Beijing, however, still calls him a separatist and accuses him of running a campaign to split China.