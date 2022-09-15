YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Viral News Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    PM Modi congratulates Angola's President on being re-elected

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco on being re-elected as the president of Angola.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Lourenco (68), has returned to power with a thin majority.

    PM Modi meets King of Bhutan; discusses bilateral tiesPM Modi meets King of Bhutan; discusses bilateral ties

    "Congratulations to H.E. Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco on being re-elected as the President of Angola. I look forward to working closely together for strengthening our bilateral relations," Modi tweeted.

    Comments

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi angola congratulates

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X