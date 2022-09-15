For Quick Alerts
PM Modi congratulates Angola's President on being re-elected
New Delhi, Sep 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco on being re-elected as the president of Angola.
Lourenco (68), has returned to power with a thin majority.
PM Modi meets King of Bhutan; discusses bilateral ties
Congratulations to H.E. Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco @jlprdeangola on being re-elected as the President of Angola. I look forward to working closely together for strengthening our bilateral relations.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 15, 2022
