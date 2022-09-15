PM Modi congratulates Angola's President on being re-elected

PM Modi faster than cheetah in evading issues, says Owaisi

New Delhi, Sep 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco on being re-elected as the president of Angola.

Lourenco (68), has returned to power with a thin majority.

Congratulations to H.E. Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco @jlprdeangola on being re-elected as the President of Angola. I look forward to working closely together for strengthening our bilateral relations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 15, 2022

"Congratulations to H.E. Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco on being re-elected as the President of Angola. I look forward to working closely together for strengthening our bilateral relations," Modi tweeted.