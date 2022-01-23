At DMs meets, PM calls for direct, emotional connect between administration and public for good governance

PM Modi confers SC Bose Aapda Prabhandan Puraskars

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday conferred the 'Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskars' on the occasion of 'Parakram Diwas,' the birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose.

The Gujarat Institute of Disaster Management (GIDM) and Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority's Vice Chairman Vinod Sharma have been selected for the Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar for 2022 for their excellent work in disaster management.

The central government has instituted the annual award -Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar-to recognise and honour the invaluable contribution and selfless service rendered by individuals and organisations in India in the field of disaster management.

The award is announced every year on January 23, the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. It carries a cash prize of ₹51 lakh and a certificate in the case of an institution and ₹5 lakh and a certificate in the case of an individual.

Sharma, a senior professor at the Indian Institute of Public Administration and vice-chairman of the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority, was the founder coordinator of the National Centre of Disaster Management, now known as the National Institute of Disaster Management.

He has worked tirelessly towards bringing disaster risk reduction (DRR) to the forefront of the national agenda.

Sharma's pioneering work in DRR in India gave him international recognition and he is a resource person to Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) and all Administrative Training Institutes (ATIs) for disaster management.

They were conferred with the award, along with the awardees of the year 2019, 2020 and 2021, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an investiture ceremony, held in the evening to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 21:36 [IST]