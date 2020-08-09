PM Modi condoles loss of lives in fire incident at Vijaywada COVID facility

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed anguish at the death of patients in a fire incident at a COVID facility in Andhra Pradesh's Vijaywada on Sunday.

He said he discussed the incident with state chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and assured all possible help.

Home Minister Amit Shah wrote,''Deeply anguished by news of tragic fire accident at a COVID19 facility in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Centre assures all possible support to state govt. Condolences with affected families in this time of grief. Praying for speedy recovery of those injured.''

Seven COVID-19 patients were killed in the incident at a hotel converted into a treatment facility at Vijayawada.

"Anguished by the fire at a Covid centre in Vijayawada. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover as soon as possible," the prime minister tweeted.

"Discussed the prevailing situation with AP CM @ysjagan Ji and assured all possible support," he said.