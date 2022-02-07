PM Modi cites Nehru to counter Opposition's inflation charge

New Delhi, Feb 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 100-minute reply in the Lok Sabha to the debate on Motion of Thanks on President's Address referred to Jawaharlal Nehru and quoted him extensively as he targeted the Congress.

Taking on the opposition's criticism of his government over the issue of price rise, Modi said inflation hovered in double-digit during the last five years of the Congress-led UPA dispensation while his government kept it under five per cent and remains around 5.2 per cent despite the COVID outbreak. The food inflation remains under 3 per cent, he added.

Citing Nehru's speeches, the Prime Minister said he had blamed even the Korean war for price rice and had the Congress been in power, it would have blamed COVID for inflation and washed its hands of.

His government, Modi said, does not look for scapegoats and has worked to keep it under control.

His government has done major reforms with India becoming the fastest growing country among the major economies, he said.

''The world has taken note of India's economic strides and that too in the middle of a once in a lifetime global pandemic. The government ensured that over 80 crore fellow Indians get access to free ration in the midst of the pandemic. It is our commitment that no Indian has to remain hungry," he said.

He added that his government has worked to empower small farmers while they are ignored by other parties.

''PM Gati Shakti presents a holistic approach to solving our infrastructure challenges. Our emphasis is on proper connectivity. We do not believe that only governments can solve all problems. We believe in the people of the nation, the youth of the nation,'' he said.

''There were just 500 start-ups before 2014. In the last 7 years, 60 thousand start-ups emerged and India is headed towards a century of unicorns. India has reached third place with regard to the number of start-ups,'' he said, and also highlighted his government's efforts to boost defence production in the country.

