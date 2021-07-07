PM Modi Cabinet Expansion: New Council of Ministers younger by 3 years

‘Will go to court’, says Chirag Paswan if Pashupati Paras inducted into Modi Cabinet

New Delhi, July 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new cabinet saw some younger faces, which will bring down the average age of the central government.

While the average age of the outgoing Council of Minister was 61 years, the average age of the new Council of Ministers is 58 years.

Nisith Pramanik (35), become the youngest member of Modi's new team. He will also be the first-ever Central Minister from his hometown Cooch Behar in West Bengal.

Cabinet Expansion: 15 new Cabinet ministers take oath, others as MoS

Ministers below 50 years of age in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet are -- Smriti Irani (45), Kiren Rijiju (49), Mansukh Mandaviya (49), Kailash Choudhary (47), Sanjeev Balyan (49), Anurag Thakur (46), Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar (42), Anupriya Singh Patel (40), Shantanu Thakur (38), John Barla (45) and Dr L Murugan (44).

The new ministers

In a major overhaul, as many as 43 ministers took oath as ministers on Wednesday evening nearly half of them new. Meanwhile, several Union ministers, including Harsh Vardhan and Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank", resigned making way for young leaders.

Prominent leaders, who were inducted into the cabinet are Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Rane, Ajay Bhatt, Bhupender Yadav, Shantanu Thakur and Kapil Patil, and the Lok Janshakti Party's (LJP) Pashupati Paras. In all 7 ministers including G Kishan Reddy, Parshottam Rupala, Anurag Thakur, Hardeep Singh Puri, Mansukh Mandaviya, RK Singh and Kiran Rijiju, were also sworn in as cabinet ministers.