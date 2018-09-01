  • search

PM Modi assassination plot: Urban naxal-NE terror groups under radar

Written By:
    New Delhi, Sep 1: With the Pune police furthering its probe following the arrest of five persons allegedly sympathetic towards naxalites, the focus is now on insurgent groups from the north east.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Sources tell Oneindia that a huge procurement of arms was being smuggled into India from Nepal. Some persons were in touch with a group from the north east to facilitate this transfer of arms.

    Also Read | Assassination bid on Modi: Sena scoffs, calls it laughable

    Intelligence Bureau officials say that there was constant communication between Delhi and Manipur to facilitate this transfer of arms. The naxals had earmarked an amount of Rs 8 crore for the purchase of sophisticated arms. The arms were meant to carry out a big assassination in India. While a deal was struck with an arms dealer in Nepal, the problem of transporting it into India arose.

    As part of the the deal, it was decided to get in touch with an insurgent group in north east, which would in turn help facilitate the arms transport into India.

    Conclusive proof:

    Meanwhile, the Maharashtra police said there was "conclusive proof" to link the arrested activists to Maoists, adding a letter exchanged by an arrested activist spoke of planning a "Rajiv Gandhi-like" incident.

    An email letter, between Rona Wilson and a CPI-Maoist leader speaks of ending "Modi-raj" with a 'Rajiv Gandhi-type incident', Maharashtra police additional director general (law and order) Parambir Singh told reporters.

    Also Read | Modi assassination plot: IB keeps a close eye on PLGA

    The letter also sought money for procuring grenade launchers, he said.

    Police has seized "thousands of letters" exchanged between the overground and the underground of Maoists, the police officer said.

    Some of the letters exchanged between the arrested activists spoke of planning "some big action" which would attract attention, Singh said.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 1, 2018, 10:25 [IST]
