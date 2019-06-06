  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi approves reconstitution of NITI Aayog

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 06: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday approved the reconstitution of NITI Aayog and Rajiv Kumar will continue as vice chairman.

    File photo of Narendra Modi
    File photo of Narendra Modi

    Home Minister Amit Shah has been appointed as ex-officio member. According to official sources, besides Shah, Defence Minister Rajanth Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be ex-officio members.

    Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Commerce and Industry and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Social Justice Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot and Statistics Minister Rao Inderjit Singh will be special invitees to the panel.

    The panel's current members V K Saraswat, Ramesh Chand and V K Paul have been repeated.

    The NITI Aayog was formed via a resolution of the Union Cabinet on January 1, 2015. It is the premier policy 'think tank' of the government of India and provides both directional and policy inputs.

    While designing strategic and long-term policies and programmes for the government, NITI Aayog also provides relevant technical advice to the Centre and states.

    The government, in keeping with its reform agenda, constituted the body to replace the Planning Commission set up in 1950.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi niti aayog

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue