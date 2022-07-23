YouTube
    PM Modi appeals people to pay tribute to freedom fighters on Digital Jyot

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged citizens to share their tributes to the Indian freedom fighters on Digital Jyot, thereby strengthening Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

    PM Modi tweeted, "A special tribute to the heroes of our freedom struggle! Digital Jyot uses technology and enables you to share a heartfelt message of gratitude to our freedom fighters."

    A sky beam light has been installed at Central Park in Delhi. "Every tribute paid will intensify the illumination of the Digital Jyot. Do take part in this unique endeavour and strengthen Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," the PM appealed the people of India.

    Every tribute will be flashed on LED screen in Central Park and will light the Digital flame in the sky.

    By the time, this article went for publishing, over 32 lakh people had paid tributes on Digital Jyot.

    Step-by-step guide to pay tribute on Digital Jyot

    Netizens can login into - https://digitaltribute.in

    Upon entering the site, click the button with the text - Pay Tribute.

    You will then be asked to enter your name, email ID and phone number (optional).

    People have to then click one of the messages shown in the column and press the 'submit' button.

    After successful submission, you will receive a message stating you will get the video recording of your tribute via email along with your tribute number.

    narendra modi appeals freedom fighters tributes india at 75

    X