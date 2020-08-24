PM Modi, Amit Shah pays tribute to Arun Jaitley on his death anniversary

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Aug 24: BJP veteran leader and India's former finance minister Late Arun Jaitley died on August 24 in 2019. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister of India Amit Shah paid tribute to the leader on his first death anniversary.

Remembering the veteran leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and shared a video of his speech on Arun Jaitley's prayer meet and said, "On this day, last year, we lost Shri Arun Jaitley Ji. I miss my friend a lot. Arun Ji diligently served India. His wit, intellect, legal acumen and warm personality were legendary. Here is what I had said during a prayer meeting in his memory."

Home Minister Amit Shah said that he will always be remembered for his towering legacy. Taking to Twitter, Shah said, "Remembering Arun Jaitley ji, an outstanding politician, prolific orator and a great human being who had no parallels in Indian polity. He was multifaceted and a friend of friends, who will always be remembered for his towering legacy, transformative vision and devotion to nation."

Meanwhile, several other politicians such as Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways VK Singh, Tripura Chief Minister ​Biplab Kumar Deb, MP BY Raghavendra paid respect to the leader.

VK Singh said, "Remembering one of most versatile politicians, Arun Jaitley ji. An exceptional orator, lawyer, who delivered on all responsibilities assigned to him. His contribution will always be remembered."

In 2009, the BJP appointed the veteran BJP leader as Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha. He, along with Sushma Swaraj, were two of the most articulative voices of the party in the Parliament.