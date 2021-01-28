PM Modi all set to address World Economic Forum's Davos Dialogue today

OSP guidelines will help Indian IT service industry: PM Modi at IMC 2020

New Delhi, Jan 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday address the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Davos Dialogue via video conferencing at 5:30 pm IST, during which he will be speaking on a wide range of subjects, including India's reform trajectory and increased usage of technology.

According to reports, the prime minister will also be interacting with CEOs during the event.

On Wednesday, in a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Will be addressing the @wef's Davos Agenda at 5:30 PM tomorrow, 28th January. Looking forward to speaking on a wide range (of) subjects relating to India's reform trajectory, increased usage of technology and other issues."

The Davos Dialogues agenda marks the launch of the World Economic Forum's great reset initiative in the post-COVID-19 world.

The WEF annual meeting in Davos engages the world's top leaders to shape global, regional and industry agendas at the beginning of the year.

It can be seen that more than 400 top industry leaders from across the globe will attend the session, wherein the Prime Minister will be speaking on the Fourth Industrial Revolution - using technology for the good of humanity.

The ongoing online summit has been addressed so far by Chinese President Xi Jinping, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu, among other global leaders.