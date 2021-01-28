YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Republic Day 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi all set to address World Economic Forum's Davos Dialogue today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday address the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Davos Dialogue via video conferencing at 5:30 pm IST, during which he will be speaking on a wide range of subjects, including India's reform trajectory and increased usage of technology.

    PM Modi

    According to reports, the prime minister will also be interacting with CEOs during the event.

    As Biden admin dials New Delhi, India-US pledge to boost defence ties

    On Wednesday, in a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Will be addressing the @wef's Davos Agenda at 5:30 PM tomorrow, 28th January. Looking forward to speaking on a wide range (of) subjects relating to India's reform trajectory, increased usage of technology and other issues."

    The Davos Dialogues agenda marks the launch of the World Economic Forum's great reset initiative in the post-COVID-19 world.

    The WEF annual meeting in Davos engages the world's top leaders to shape global, regional and industry agendas at the beginning of the year.

    Ashok Hotel expert chefs to serve food to MPs in Parliament from upcoming Budget Session

    It can be seen that more than 400 top industry leaders from across the globe will attend the session, wherein the Prime Minister will be speaking on the Fourth Industrial Revolution - using technology for the good of humanity.

    The ongoing online summit has been addressed so far by Chinese President Xi Jinping, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu, among other global leaders.

    More PRIME MINISTER News

    Read more about:

    prime minister narendra modi

    Story first published: Thursday, January 28, 2021, 9:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 28, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X