Ashadha Purnima-Dhamma Chakra Day: PM Modi extends greetings to nation

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his greetings on the occasion of Guru Purnima. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Hearty greetings to the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima."

In a video message, PM Modi sad, "In Sarnath, Lord Buddha told us the source of the entire life. He told us about sorrow and its reasons. He assured us that one can win against sorrows, he even told us the way to do so. He gave us eight mantras for life."

"Humanity faces a crisis today in form of COVID, Lord Buddha has become even more relevant. India has shown how we can face greatest of challenges by walking on his path. Countries are joining hands with each other and becoming each other's strength, taking the values of Buddha," PM Modi said.

This year, Guru Purnima, which is observed on the full moon day in Ashadh month of the Hindu calendar, falls on July 24, which coincides with the lunar eclipse.

The event is celebrated by Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists to honour one's gurus or teachers who guide them through their lives towards the path of enlightenment.

Devotees from different corners of the country come to worship their Gurus living in Haridwar on the occasion. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Haridwar District Administration has said that only a 'symbolic snan' (holy bath) will be held. Only 'Shri Ganga Sabha' and 'Teerth Purohit' will participate in the snan.