PM Modi addresses rally in Assam, says many denied land ownership for years: Highlights

Sivasagar, Jan 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a rally in Assam where he also distributed land allotment certificates to indigenous people under a state government programme to one lakh beneficiaries.

"It is a matter of sadness that even after so many years of Independence, there are those in Assam who have not got recognition for their land," PM Modi said after he distributed land "patta" or allotment certificates to the beneficiaries.

At the event held in Sivasagar district, PM Modi also praised Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and his government for ensuring that indigenous people get their recognition.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's address in Assam:

a. The love given to me by the people of Assam has been a blessing to me. It brings me back to Assam again and again.

b. Today I am here to be a part of your happiness and celebration as our government in Assam has completed a huge task. Today, those who love Assam and are from the state are getting recognition of their land.

c. Today the nation celebrates our beloved our loved Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary. Today we celebrate Parakram Diwas. His life gives us inspiration even today.

d. It is a matter of sadness that even after so many years of Independence, there are those in Assam who have not got recognition for their land.

e. There are lakhs who did not have any documentation of their land. But now, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and his government here has worked to ensure that people get their recognition.

f. Our aim is to ensure that everyone who is due this right get their land document at the earliest. These people will not only get their documentation and recognition, but will now get all the benefits of the government, including the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi programme, wherein they will get monetary benefit under that scheme.

g. In the last 4.5 years, our government in the state worked to ensure development and progress for all in Assam while preserving its culture and heritage.

h. In the last few years, 1.75 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts have been opened, where benefits are reaching beneficiaries, a large number of whom are women.

i. Today, Assam is progressing and developing at a rapid pace. With the Bodo territorial issues being addressed, Assam has now on the path to fast and peaceful development.

j. Assam, along with other northeastern states are fast building on infrastructure. Not just that, it is connecting with neighbouring southeast Asian nations via road and rail infra projects. Assam is also a key pillar of India 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' resolve.