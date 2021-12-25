Gurpurab celebrations: Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat is mantra of our country, says PM Modi

Mamata Banerjee upset after not being allowed to speak during PM’s meet

New Delhi, Dec 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Gurpurab celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, at Lakhpat Sahib gurdwara in Kutch, Gujaratvia video conferencing.

"It has always been a matter of pride for Gujarat that the fourth Gursikh, Bhai Mokham Singh ji, was from Gujarat, who played an important role in the establishment of Khalsa Panth," PM Modi said while addressing Gurpurab celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev Ji at Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib.

"The countrymen had been wishing for easy access to Kartarpur Sahib. In 2019, our govt completed the work of the Kartarpur Corridor. In 2021, we are celebrating 400 years of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's Prakash Utsav, you must have seen we were successful in bringing the copies of Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan," the prime minister said.

Every year from December 23 to December 25, Sikhs in Gujarat celebrate the Gurpurab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji at Lakhpat Sahib gurdwara, noting that the first Sikh guru had stayed at Lakhpat during the course of his travels.

Lakhpat Sahib gurdwara has his relics, including wooden footwear and palkhi (cradle) as well as manuscripts and markings scripts of Gurmukhi.

The PMO noted that the gurudwara had suffered damage during the 2001 earthquake, and Modi, the then chief minister, had undertaken urgent measures to ensure its repair.