PM Modi addresses Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Gujarat High Court, releases commemorative postage stamp

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 06: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Gujarat High Court and virtually released a commemorative postage stamp on Gujarat High Court as part of the institution's Diamond Jubilee celebrations. The Gujarat High Court has completed sixty years of its establishment on May 1, 2020.

Though the Prime Minister was supposed to personally attend one of the events and scheduled to release the stamp as part of the Diamond Jubilee, the celebrations were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak in Gujarat.

Drones in the skies, enhanced security on ground as India braces for chakka jam

Addressing the gathering through video conference, PM Modi said, "Our judiciary has always interpreted Constitution positively and creatively to strengthen it further. Be it safeguarding the rights of people of the country or when any situation arose where national interest needed to be prioritized, judiciary has always performed its duty."

Earlier, an official press release said, "The Prime Minister has kindly consented to grace the function and do the honours of releasing the commemorative postage stamp of Diamond Jubilee of the High Court of Gujarat at 10.30 am on February 6, 2021."