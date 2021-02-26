Tamil Nadu CM slashes metro rail fare by Rs 20; To come into effect from February 22

Tamil Nadu transport employees to go on strike from today; 80 per cent govt bus services to be affected

Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu government announces 'all pass' for Class 9, 10 and plus one students

Your success made the great MGR very happy, says PM Modi at Dr MGR Medical University

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday began to address the 33rd convocation ceremony of the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University via video-conferencing. A total of 17,591 candidates will be conferred with degrees and diplomas at the convocation ceremony. It is reportedly said that the governor of Tamil Nadu will also be present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "Indian health eco-system is being seen with new eyes, new respect and new credibility. However, this also means that world will have greater expectations from you which is responsibility on your young and strong shoulders."

"This is time when you'll transition from earning marks in exams to making a mark in society. In time of COVID-19, India hasn't only made a new path but helped others too. Today, India is among the countries with the lowest death rate & high recovery rate," PM Modi added.

"The National Medical Commission will bring great transparency and will rationalize norms to set up new medical colleges. It will also improve quality and availability of human resources in this sector," PM Modi said.

President Ram Nath Kovind all set to go on 4-day visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands today

Earlier, the Prime Minister's Office said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 33rd convocation of the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University on February 26, 2021 at 11 am via video-conferencing."

The university is named after former Tamil Nadu chief minister MG Ramachandran.

It has a total of 686 affiliated institutions under its umbrella, encompassing the disciplines of medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing, AYUSH, physiotherapy, occupational therapy and allied health sciences.

Khelo India Winter Games: Jammu and Kashmir will become 'Winter Sports Hub', says PM Modi

These institutions, including 41 medical colleges, 19 dental colleges, 48 AYUSH colleges, 199 nursing colleges, 81 pharmacy colleges and the rest being speciality post-doctoral medical and allied health institutions, are spread across the length and breadth of Tamil Nadu.