At centenary celebrations, PM Modi describes AMU as mini India

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 22: Prime Minister is addressing the Aligarh Muslim University centenary celebrations. The PM also released a postal stamp via video conferencing as part of the centenary celebrations of the AMU.

PM Modi is the chief guest at the centenary celebrations of the Aligarh Muslim University via video link on December 22, an official statement said.

PM Modi praised the university and said that it had produced greats. Everyone takes pride in the fact that they have studied at the AMU, the PM also said. The AMU campus in itself is like a city. There are so many departments, students, teachers and it is a mini India.

Hindi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Arabic are taught in the university. The library has the Quran and the Bhagwad Gita, PM Modi said while speaking about the diversity of the university.

I often meet AMU alumni during my foreign visits. They proudly say that they have studied at the AMU. The history of education is attached to the AMU building and the university is India's valuable heritage, the PM also said.

The country is marching forward on the path where every citizen would get the benefits of development happening in the country without any discrimination. The country is on the path where every citizen should rest assured about their constitutional rights and their future, the PM also said.

Country is on the path where no citizen would be left behind because of their religion and everyone would get equal opportunities so that everyone can fulfil their dreams. Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas is the mantra behind it, the PM further said.

The manner in which AMU helped society during the COVID-19 pandemic is phenomenal. Conducting free tests, making isolation wards, creating plasma banks and contributing to PM Cares Fund, all this shows the seriousness of fulfilling your obligations towards society, the Prime Minister said.

He also said that AMU represents a strong and diverse India and we should not let it weaken at any cost.

The school drop out rate among Muslim girls was more than 70 per cent and this situation persisted for 70 years. In these circumstances, the government started Swachh Bharat Mission, built toilets in villages and toilets for school-going girls. Now this rate has fallen to nearly 30 per cent the PM Modi said.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is the first prime minister since 1964 at an AMU event. The last time that a sitting PM attended an event at the university was in 1964, when Lal Bahadur Shastri delivered the convocation address.

Extending his gratitude to the PM, AMU Vice Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor said the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) community is thankful for his acceptance to participate in the celebrations marking 100 years of the university.

"The outreach of the university during this historical year will also immensely help in its growth and development, and in the placement of our students in private and public sectors," he said