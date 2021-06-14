PM Kisan Yojana June 2021 Installment: Last date to apply and how to register online

Punjab farmers not blamed over issue of Bonded Labourers in border villages:MHA

New Delhi, June 14: Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic affecting many across the country, it has also affected the farmers too in India. Several measures and schemes have been launched by the central government to support the farmers. One such scheme is Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

This scheme provides income support to all landholding farmers' families in the country to supplement their financial needs for procuring various inputs related to agriculture and allied activities as well as domestic needs.

Under the scheme, the financial liability towards the transfer of benefit to targeted beneficiaries is borne by the Government of India.

Small and marginal farmer families having combined landholding/ownership of up to 2 hectares are being provided with income support of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal installments.

The farmer families who are eligible for the scheme are identified by the state government and UT administration as per the scheme guidelines and the fund is directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

To avail this benefit, farmers need to register themselves under the scheme. Several farmers have not yet registered themselves for the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana and they must do so before June 30, 2021, in order to get double benefits.

If they register before June 30 and their application gets accepted, then they can get two installments of the scheme simultaneously. If a farmer registers in June, he will get Rs 2,000 as the first installment of the scheme in July.

Here is how you can register yourself:

Step 1: Go to the official website of PM Kisan by clicking on the link- https://pmkisan.gov.in/.

Step 2: Go to Farmers Corner.

Step 3: Click on 'New Farmer Registration'.

Step 4: Provide your Aadhaar card number and enter the captcha code.

Step 5: You will then have to select your state to proceed further.

Step 6: Fill the form by entering the required details.

Step 7: Submit your bank account details and then submit the form.

Story first published: Monday, June 14, 2021, 19:02 [IST]