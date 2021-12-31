PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 10th Installment: Date, Amount, How To Check Status Online and Other Details

Emotional farmers go back home after sitting it out for a year

New Delhi, Dec 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 10th installment of the financial benefits under the "Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi" (PM-KISAN) scheme on 1 January at 12.30 pm via video-conferencing.

PM Modi will transfer over Rs 20,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families on the first day of 2022. Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs. 6000/- per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal 4-monthly installments of Rs.2000/- each.

The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In this scheme, Samman Rashi of over Rs. 1.6 lakh crore has been transferred to farmer families so far.

During the programme, Prime Minister will also release equity grant of more than Rs. 14 crore to about 351 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), which will benefit more than 1.24 lakh farmers. Prime Minister will interact with FPOs during the event and will also address the nation.

Union Agriculture Minister will also be present on the occasion.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 10th instalment: How to check Beneficiary Status

Visit the official website of the government - https://pmkisan.gov.in/.

Click on the 'Beneficiary Status' option in the 'Farmers Corner' section on the top right of the website.

Now you will get three options: Aadhaar Number, Account Number and Mobile Number.

Choose any option to track your payment status.

Then select 'Get Data' from the drop-down menu.

On your screen, you'll find PM-Kisan status and a summary of all transactions.

Story first published: Friday, December 31, 2021, 14:39 [IST]