PM Modi holds meeting with secretaries of all central ministries

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Jun 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday directed all ministries of the central government to focus on 'ease of living' for the common man and said the results of Lok Sabha elections have shown that people want to change "status quo".

Addressing secretaries of all central ministries, the Prime Minister said the Lok Sabha election results show that the people have voted for "pro-incumbency", a statement issued from the Prime Minister's office said.

The prime minister said that the Indian voter has outlined a vision for the next five years, and this is now an opportunity before the new government. He said that the huge expectations of the people should not be viewed as a challenge, but an opportunity for the government to achieve the targets.

"He said the mandate reflects the will and aspirations of the people to change the status quo, and seek a better life for themselves," the statement said. Speaking of the demographic dividend, the Prime Minister said it is essential that the demographics be utilised efficiently. He touched upon the importance of the "Make in India" initiative, and the need to make tangible progress towards this end.

The Prime Minister said that India's progress in "ease of doing business" should reflect in greater facilitation for small businesses and entrepreneurs. Addressing the gathering, Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha said a significant impactful decision should be taken in each Ministry, for which approvals should be taken within 100 days.

