    PM hails Government e-Marketplace achieving order value of Rs 1 lakh cr in a year

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the government procurement portal Government e-Marketplace achieving an order value of Rs 1 lakh crore in a single year and said the platform is especially empowering the MSMEs.

    Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal was launched in August 2016 for online purchases of goods and services by all central government ministries and departments.

    "Happy to know that @GeM_India has achieved order value of Rs 1 Lakh Crore in a single year! This is a significant increase from previous years," Modi tweeted.

    "The GeM platform is especially empowering MSMEs, with 57% of order value coming from MSME sector," he said.

    X