    PM expresses grief over death of Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare

    New Delhi, Nov 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the death of Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare.

    PM expresses grief over death of Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare

    He was an Indian writer, historian and theatre personality from Maharashtra, India. He was awarded with Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award on 25 January 2019. His works are mostly based on the events related to the life of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Wikipedia says.

    I am pained beyond words. The demise of Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare leaves a major void in the world of history and culture. It is thanks to him that the coming generations will get further connected to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. His other works will also be remembered, PM Modi said.

    Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare was witty, wise and had rich knowledge of Indian history. I had the honour of interacting with him very closely over the years. A few months back, had addressed his centenary year programme, the PM said.

    Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare will live on due to his extensive works. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti, the PM also said in a tweet.

