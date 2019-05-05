  • search
    PM condemns killing of J&K BJP leader Ghulam Mohammed Mir

    New Delhi, May 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday strongly condemned the killing of Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader Ghulam Mohammed Mir and extended condolences to his family.

    The Prime Minister took to micro-blogging site Twitter and said that there is no place for such an act of violence in the country.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Taking to Twitter, Modi tweeted,"Strongly condemn the killing of Shri Ghulam Mohammed Mir. His contribution towards strengthening the party in J&K will always be remembered. There is no place for such violence in our country. Condolences to his family and well-wishers.''

    On Saturday, Mir was shot dead by unidentified militants in his house in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. Giving details about the attack, the police informed that three militants came to his house in Nowgam Verinag area and asked for the keys for his car. While driving the vehicle away, they fired bullets into Mir, who was popular in the area as 'Atal'.

    Several leaders across political lines including National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti and Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee President Ghulam Ahmad Mir condemned the killing. Meanwhile, J&K's BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur termed Mir's killing barbaric.

    Sunday, May 5, 2019, 9:56 [IST]
