PM Chandrashekhar death anniversary: How party leaders helped in supporting COVID-19 patients

Bengaluru, July 13: To mark the 14 death anniversary of former Prime Minister of India Chandrashekhar, Janata Party leaders in Bengaluru, Karnataka, hoisted their party flag and decided to go a step further in helping people.

It is during this time that the number of COVID-19 patients were on the rise and Janata party leaders decided to join their hands in helping the patients and curb the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking to OneIndia, Dr KU Ashok, Janata Party General Secretary said, "Today, we are celebrating the death anniversary of our former prime minister (Chandrashekhar). Through our party, we have already distribued medicines for COVID-19 patients across the state. We have delivered food for the people who were in need of it. Also, keeping BBMP in contact on regular basis to see the availability of beds and help the poor get bed in the hospital."

Dr Ashok further said that he, along with his party members , distributed face masks for public and also donated PPE kits to government hospitals. He also said that COVID patients and COVID victims were given some amout from the area corporators to help them financially.

Meanwhile, DN Joseph, Karnataka State General Secratary (Janata Party) said, "We organised many events today (July 08). Many party members also joined their hands and helped us in supporting COVID-19 patients."

"Next, we are aiming to highlight our party in national level. Due to some reasons, it has not received enough light from many. But, working closely with the party, will bring success in the near future," Joseph added.

PM Chandrashekhar was an Indian politician who served as the eighth Prime Minister of India, between 10 November 1990 and 21 June 1991. He headed a minority government of a breakaway faction of the Janata Dal with outside support from the Indian National Congress.

Chandrasekhar was jailed during the emergency and after he became the President of Janata Party. In the parliamentary elections, Janata Party formed the government after the 1977 Indian general election headed by Morarji Desai.

However the party lost the 1980 elections and were routed in 1984 Indian general election winning just 10 seats and Chandrasekhar losing his own Ballia seat to Jagannath Chowdhary.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 13, 2021, 14:13 [IST]