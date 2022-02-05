PM calls J&K LG to inquire about situation in J&K after earthquake hits Afghan-Tajik border

No other PM except Modi so sensitive to farmers' issues: Rajnath tells Lakhimpur gathering

New Delhi, Feb 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, to inquire about the situation in the Union territory due to the earthquake, soures told OneIndia.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake occurred 45km southwest of Ashkāsham, Afghanistan.

Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said that eyewitnesses reported jolts in Pakistan at 9:18am local time. It was based on automatic crowdsourced detection, and was not seismically verified.

Tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir, Noida, and other areas after an earthquake was reported with its epicenter at the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border.

The National Center of Seismology confirmed an earthquake of 5.7 magnitude in the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region. The quake occurred at 9.45am IST at the depth of 181km.

No loss of life or damage to property has been reported yet by officials.

However, J&K residents have reported damage to the spire of the shrine at Charar-e-Sharif. An official statement on the matter is awaited.

Earlier today, the National Center for Seismology tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 05-02-2022, 03:15:59 IST, Lat: 31.14 and Long: 78.06, Depth: 10 Km , Location: 58km NW of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India."