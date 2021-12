Kashi Vishwanath Corridor inauguration: 'Modi, Modi', 'Har Har Mahadev' chants welcome PM to Varanasi

The importance of the Kasi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project

In pics: PM Modi has lunch with workers who made Kashi Vishwanath Dham possible

From taking dip in Ganga to offering prayers to Lord Shiva, check out pics of PM Modi's visit to Varanasi

From Varanasi, PM Modi urges Indians to take these 3 resolutions

PM Narendra Modi's top quotes from his speech at Kashi-Vishwanath Corridor event

PM attends Ganga aarti at Varanasi ghat

India

oi-Deepika S

Varanasi, Dec 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed 'Ganga Aarti' in Varanasi. Shiv Deepotsav is being celebrated today in the city.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other CMs-Deputy CMs of BJP-ruled states were also present.