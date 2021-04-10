Plea to probe Mamata Banerjee’s foot injury: SC tells petitioners to move HC

New Delhi, Apr 10: The Supreme Court refused to entertain a petition that sought an inquiry into the alleged assault on Mamata Banerjee on the day she filed her nomination at Nandigram on March 10.

In the incident, she had injured her leg and continues to campaign on a wheelchair with her leg plastered. The petitioners said that a mechanism has to be put in place to provide foolproof security to important personalities during elections to avoid such situations in future.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde said that this is not a matter required to entertained by the Supreme Court. The SC then directed the petitioners to approach the Calcutta High Court.

The petitioners then said that the nature of the injury to Mamata's foot needed to be inquired into as she was see swaying her leg in a video that was released recently. The SC said that all these issues can be looked into by the Calcutta HC. The petitioner seeks permission to withdraw the writ petition with the liberty to approach the Calcutta HC. The writ petition is dismissed as withdrawn, the Bench said in its order.