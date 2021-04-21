YouTube
    swami nithyananda

    Planning a trip to Nithyananda's Kailasa? Godman bans travelers from India amid COVID-19 surge

    New Delhi, Apr 21: Self-styled godman Swami Nithyananda has banned devotees from India to enter his Island 'Kailasa', a Hindu sovereign nation amid COVID-surge.

    A purported executive order directly from the Kailasa has been doing rounds on social media. The order says, due to the second and third wave of coronavirus all the embassies of KAILASA in countries from Brazil, European Union , Malaysia and India are sealed and no public will be allowed to enter Kailasa until further notice.

    The order has evoked hillarious jokes and memes on social media. Kailasaa, it's a 'nation without borders created by dispossessed Hindus from around the world who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries.'

    In a video that went viral last year, the godman could be heard saying that he has begun operating charter flight services called 'Garuda' from Australia to his island "nation".

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 20:00 [IST]
    X