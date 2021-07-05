YouTube
    PLA celebrates CPS's centenary at Galwan Valley, with message, Never Yield An Inch

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 05: The People's Liberation Army celebrated the centenary of the Communist Party of China deployed in the Galwan Valley on the India-China Line of Actual Control along Eastern Ladakh with a carving on a rock in Mandarin that, Never Yield An Inch.

    State owned media, The Global Times posted a video on Twitter showing the PLA soldiers celebrating at the Galwan Valley. "Chinese #PLA soldiers stationed on the border sent their wishes to the Party from the Galwan Valley on the #CPC centennial. They stood in formation, making shapes of the Party emblem and 1921 and 2021, beside a rock carved with the characters "Never yield an inch of land," the tweet read.

    Galwan Valley was the scene of the bloody clash between the Chinese and Indian soldiers last year. 20 Indian Army personnel were martyred in the clash, while China said it had lost four soldiers, a figure that is disputable.

    Story first published: Monday, July 5, 2021, 9:19 [IST]
