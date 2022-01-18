Pit Bull mauls boy in UP, owner arrested

New Delhi, Jan 18: The police have arrested a person after his Pit Bull mauled a child in the Sadopur village in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday.

The Badarpur Police said that during an argument with the boy's family, the owners of the dog identified as Ravinder and Saurabh allegedly let the dog attack the boy.

"A complaint was received from the minor's family member. The complainant was identified as Vaadi Manvir. We have arrested Ravinder and Saurabh, while one person named Jagat is on-the-run," the Police said according to news agency ANI. The owners have been booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

