Pilot of ill-fated chopper Wing Commander Prithvi was to visit parents in Jan

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 09: Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan the pilot of the Mi!7V5 which crashed on Wednesday was supposed to visit his home in Agra in January, his father Surendra Singh said.

He was a caring son, his father said while adding that he had spoken with him a few days ago with regard to an appointment in the military hospital for Prithvi's mother who was facing some eye problems.

Prithvi's sister got the the news through news channels. She immediately tried to ring him but his mobile was switched off. She then called Prithvi's wife, Kamini who confirmed the tragic news, news agency PTI said.

Chopper crash: IAF Wing commander Prithvi Chauhan's father recalls journey

The family is originally from Madhya Pradesh where Prithvi attended school. In 2006 they moved to Agra where his father started a bakery business. He studied at the Sainik School in Rewa and got selected at the National Defence Academy in 2000. He joined the Air Force in Hyderabad. In 2007 he got married to Kamini and has a 12 year old daughter and a 7 year old son.

Story first published: Thursday, December 9, 2021, 15:06 [IST]