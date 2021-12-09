YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pilot of ill-fated chopper Wing Commander Prithvi was to visit parents in Jan

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 09: Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan the pilot of the Mi!7V5 which crashed on Wednesday was supposed to visit his home in Agra in January, his father Surendra Singh said.

    He was a caring son, his father said while adding that he had spoken with him a few days ago with regard to an appointment in the military hospital for Prithvi's mother who was facing some eye problems.

    Pilot of ill-fated chopper Wing Commander Prithvi was to visit parents in Jan

    Prithvi's sister got the the news through news channels. She immediately tried to ring him but his mobile was switched off. She then called Prithvi's wife, Kamini who confirmed the tragic news, news agency PTI said.

    Chopper crash: IAF Wing commander Prithvi Chauhan's father recalls journeyChopper crash: IAF Wing commander Prithvi Chauhan's father recalls journey

    The family is originally from Madhya Pradesh where Prithvi attended school. In 2006 they moved to Agra where his father started a bakery business. He studied at the Sainik School in Rewa and got selected at the National Defence Academy in 2000. He joined the Air Force in Hyderabad. In 2007 he got married to Kamini and has a 12 year old daughter and a 7 year old son.

    More BIPIN RAWAT News  

    Read more about:

    bipin rawat

    Story first published: Thursday, December 9, 2021, 15:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 9, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X