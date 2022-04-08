BJP not only challenged vote bank politics but also succeeded in making people understand its harm: PM Modi

Picture of PM Modi meeting Sonia Gandhi goes viral

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 08: An image of Congress leader, Sonia Gandhi meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gone viral. The picture was shared by Lok Sabha speaker, Om Birla on his Twitter profile.

The PM, defence minister Rajnath Singh, Birla and Sonia Gandhi are seen in the picture.

"After Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die, I urged Hon'ble leaders of parties that collective efforts in raising the level of discussions & dialogue further is necessary in order to enhance the dignity of the House. It's my sincere hope that all parties will actively co-operate in this endeavour," Om Birla wrote while sharing the image.

After Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die, I urged Hon'ble leaders of parties that collective efforts in raising level of discussions&dialogue further is necessary in order to enhance dignity of House. It's my sincere hope that all parties will actively co-operate in this endeavour. pic.twitter.com/zCtPDEmaLs — Lok Sabha Speaker (@loksabhaspeaker) April 7, 2022

The picture since being shared has gone viral. Moreover this is one of the rare occasions in recent times when the PM and cabinet ministers metSonia Gandhi and other opposition leaders.

Story first published: Friday, April 8, 2022, 8:53 [IST]