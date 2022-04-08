YouTube
    Picture of PM Modi meeting Sonia Gandhi goes viral

    New Delhi, Apr 08: An image of Congress leader, Sonia Gandhi meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gone viral. The picture was shared by Lok Sabha speaker, Om Birla on his Twitter profile.

    Picture of PM Modi meeting Sonia Gandhi goes viral

    The PM, defence minister Rajnath Singh, Birla and Sonia Gandhi are seen in the picture.

    "After Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die, I urged Hon'ble leaders of parties that collective efforts in raising the level of discussions & dialogue further is necessary in order to enhance the dignity of the House. It's my sincere hope that all parties will actively co-operate in this endeavour," Om Birla wrote while sharing the image.

    The picture since being shared has gone viral. Moreover this is one of the rare occasions in recent times when the PM and cabinet ministers metSonia Gandhi and other opposition leaders.

    Friday, April 8, 2022, 8:53 [IST]
