‘Petty politics': Piyush Goyal slams Thackeray after Maharashtra complains of oxygen shortage

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 17: Union railways minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of playing "petty politics" over availability of medical oxygen in the state.

"GoI, with all stakeholders, is ensuring maximum oxygen production in India. We are currently producing 110% of Oxygen generating capacity and diverting all available Oxygen from industrial use to medical use," Goyal tweeted.

Government to supply around 17,092 MT of oxygen to states worst-hit by COVID-19

"The government, with all stakeholders, is ensuring maximum oxygen production in India. We have diverted all available oxygen from industrial use to medical use," said Goyal.

"Maharashtra is suffering from an inept and corrupt government and the Centre is doing its best for the people. The people of Maharashtra are following 'Majha Kutumb, Majhi Javabadari' dutifully. It is time the CM also follows his duties in the spirit of 'Majha Rajya, Majhi Javabadari'," he said.

The Minister said the Centre was in daily touch with state governments to assess their needs and help them in best possible manner "With this background, shocked and saddened to see petty politics being played by @OfficeOfUT. He needs to stop his daily dose of shameless politics and take responsibility," he said in a series of tweets.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Thackeray had said that medical oxygen requirement in the state is projected to reach 2,000 metric tonnes per day by April-end from the present consumption of 1,200 MT per day.

Citing logistical hurdles in the transportation of liquid medical oxygen from neighbouring states, Thackeray had sought permission under the National Disaster Management Act to airlift oxygen from steel plants in eastern and southern parts of the country.

Medical-grade oxygen is used for the treatment of critical COVID-19 patients and in other cases of respiratory diseases.