Petrol prices down by Rs 8 in Delhi
India
New Delhi, Dec 01: The prices of petrol has been cut by Rs 8 in Delhi. The decision was made following a meeting of the Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
The Cabinet decided to cut VAT on petrol, following which the prices of petrol were slashed. As a result of this, the price of petrol in Delhi now stands at Rs 95.
Officials had earlier said that the government was likely to approve the reduction of VAT on petrol.
Prior to the cut, the price of petrol in Delhi stood at Rs 103 a litre. The cost of petrol in Noida is Rs 95.51, while in Gurugram, the price is Rs 95.90 a litre. Due to this difference in prices (prior to the cut), Delhi has been losing customers at filling stations.
Story first published: Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 12:24 [IST]