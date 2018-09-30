Petrol price rises to Rs 90.84/litre in Mumbai, Rs 83.49/litre in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 30: Petrol prices skyrocketing since the past few days and it continued to rise on Sunday across the four metros. The revised rates are applicable from 6 am from today.

Fuel prices climbed to fresh heights in Delhi and Mumbai on Sunday. Petrol prices in the national capital rose to Rs 83.49 per litre.

Meanwhile, diesel prices also increased to Rs 74.79 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices rose to Rs 90.84 per litre & Rs 79.40 per litre respectively.

The cost of transportation fuel has been on the rise since 1 August, largely because of rising crude oil prices and the falling rupee.

The rising prices of petrol and diesel every day have burnt a hole in the pockets of consumers.

On Saturday, petrol and diesel prices in Delhi were recorded at Rs 83.58 per litre and Rs 74.88 per litre. Meanwhile, petrol prices in Mumbai were Rs 90.93 per litre. Diesel was sold at price at Rs 79.49 per litre.

However, few states, including have announced reduction in VAT imposed on fuel prices. Karnataka on Monday announced a cut of Rs 2 per litre on petrol and diesel prices. Earlier, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal announced a reduction of Rs 2.5, 2 and Re 1 on fuel prices respectively.

On Saturday, Congress President Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rising fuel prices, while also taking a dig at him on Rafale deal and the falling value of the Indian rupee.