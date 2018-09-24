Petrol breaches Rs 90-mark in Mumbai

New Delhi, Sep 24: Petrol and Diesel prices in Delhi are Rs.82.72 per litre and Rs.74.02 per litre, respectively on Monday . In Mumbai, petrol and Diesel prices are Rs.90.08 per litre and Rs.78.58 per litre, respectively.

Petrol prices were revised daily in India with effect from June 15, 2017. This was a marked departure from the earlier practice of revising petrol prices every fortnight.

City Today Price Yesterday's Price New Delhi 82.72 82.44 Kolkata 84.44 84.27 Mumbai 90.08 89.80 Chennai 85.87 85.69 Gurgaon 83.08 82.78 Noida 82.06 82.02 Bangalore 83.26 83.09

You can check petrol prices in India, in a number of ways. The most popuar way is to send an SMS. For example, if you are at an HPCL pump you can send an SMS to: HPPRICE DEALER CODE and send it to 9222201122.

For Indian Oil Corporation or IOC send SMS to: Type: RSP DEALER CODE and send it to 9224992249. You can also go online and check a number of websites, that provide you daily rates of the fuel.

Remember, that Indian Oil the country's largest retailer revises fuel prices everyday at 6 am in the morning. So, you are able to check live petrol price everyday after this time.