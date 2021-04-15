Petrol, diesel price reduced for first time in 2021: Check rates here

Petrol, Diesel prices slashed for the second time: Check latest rates in top cities

Petrol pumps closed in Raj as dealers demand rollback of VAT on fuel

Petrol, diesel rate cut after 15 days; check prices here

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 15: After remaining unchanged for 15 straight days, petrol and diesel prices receded across the country on Thursday, April 15, 2021. The prices were last changed on 30 March 2020.

In the national capital, petrol price fell by 16 paise while that of diesel slipped by 14 paise. Petrol price was at Rs 90.40 down from 90.56 on Wednesday, while Diesel Price was at Rs 80.73 down from Rs 80.87.

In the financial capital Mumbai, Petrol price was at Rs 96.83 down from 96.98 on Wednesday while the Diesel Price was at Rs 87.81 down from Rs 87.96.

While in Kolkata, petrol price was at Rs 90.62 down from Rs 90.77 on Wednesday, the Diesel Price was at 83.61 down from Rs 83.75.

In Chennai, Petrol price was at Rs 92.43 down from Rs 92.58 on Wednesday while the Diesel Price was at Rs 85.75 down from Rs 85.88.