Petrol, diesel prices unchanged: Check today's rates in Delhi, Mumbai

    New Delhi, Oct 3: Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged on Wednesday after reaching record levels in the last few days continuously.

    As the fuel prices are same as on Wednesday, a litre of petrol continues to cost Rs 91.20 in Mumbai and Rs 83.85 in Delhi. Similarly, diesel continues to be retailed at Rs 79.89 per litre in Delhi and Rs 75.25 per litre in Mumbai.

    As per India's pricing mechanism, the domestic fuel prices depend upon the international fuel prices on a 15-day average and the value of the Indian rupee.

    Fuel prices have been witnessing a steep rise since the past few weeks. While the Opposition has repeatedly blamed the Union government for not doing enough to keep a check on prices, the latter has always maintained that global crude oil prices and other international factors are causing a hike in prices of petroleum products.

    petrol prices diesel prices mumabi delhi fuel price hike

