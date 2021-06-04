Petrol, diesel prices rates at new high: Check rates in your city

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 04: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked once again across the four metros on Friday. Petrol prices were increased by 27 paise from Rs 94.49 per litre to Rs 94.76 per litre and diesel prices were hiked by 28 points from Rs 85.38 per litre to ₹ 85.66 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation.

This is the 18th time that fuel prices have been hiked since May 4.

At present, a litre of petrol will cost Rs 94.76 in Delhi and a litre of diesel will cost Rs 85.66. In Mumbai, the petrol price is at Rs 101 mark as it rose to Rs 100.98 per litre on Friday while the cost of diesel at Rs 92.99 a litre.

Petrol and diesel prices in Chennai stood at Rs 96.23 & Rs 90.38 per litre respectively. In Kolkata, prices remained at Rs 94.76 for petrol & Rs 88.51 a litre for diesel.

Since mid of June 2017, petrol and diesel pricing in India is following a dynamic pricing model and prices are revised everyday at 6 am.

In May alone, the price of petrol on a combined basis has surged by Rs. 3.83 per litre while that of diesel has increased by Rs. 4.42 per litre. On the retail price of petrol, 60 percent is accounted by central and state taxes while it is over 54 percent in the case of diesel pricing.

Though petrol and diesel rates are to be revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange, government-controlled fuel retailers have been moderating rates since the pandemic broke out.

Story first published: Friday, June 4, 2021, 9:52 [IST]