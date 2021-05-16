YouTube
    New Delhi, May 16: After a day's hiatus, petrol and diesel rates increased again on Sunday for the ninth time this month.

    In national capital Delhi, the increase of 24 paise took the petrol price to ₹92.58 per litre; diesel is retailing at ₹83.22 per litre after recording a jump of 27 paise.

    Petrol, diesel prices hiked for ninth time this month: Check rates in your city

    In Mumbai, the petrol is priced at ₹98.88 per litre, while diesel price has reached ₹90.40 a litre. These have been priced at ₹94.31 a litred and ₹88.07 per litre in Chennai.

    Petrol, diesel prices rise again, reach record highsPetrol, diesel prices rise again, reach record highs

    In Kolkata, the price of petrol has reached ₹92.67 per litre and diesel is retailing at ₹86.06 per litre.

    Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh.

    Since March last year when the government raised excise duty on fuel to an all-time high, petrol price has increased by a record ₹ 22.75 per litre (after accounting for a handful of occasions when rates fell) and diesel by ₹ 20.66.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 16, 2021, 8:56 [IST]
    X