Petrol, diesel prices hiked again. Check the latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai

New Delhi, May 10: Petrol and diesel prices in India were hiked again on Monday after holding steady for two days.

In Delhi, petrol is available at Rs 91.53 per litre. Petrol is priced at an all-time high of Rs 98.86 per litre in Mumbai.

In Chennai, a litre of petrol will cost Rs 93.38. Petrol is being sold at Rs 91.66 per litre in Kolkata.

The oil-marketing companies have raised the price of diesel by 35 paise in Delhi.

After hike, diesel is being sold at Rs 82.06 in Delhi. In Mumbai, diesel price has been raised to Rs 89.17.