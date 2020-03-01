People who want to divide nation, disrupt peace must fear NSG: Amit Shah in Kolkata

India

Kolkata, Mar 01:

Kolkata, Mar 01: Amid opposition parties contentious protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and raised 'Go Back' slogans, Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata on Sunday and inaugurated the Special Composite Group Complex of National Security Guard (NSG).

Addressing an event at NSG, he said, "We have zero tolerance towards terrorism and NSG takes the leading role in delivering upon it"

"It is the work of NSG to develop fear in people who think & work towards dividing & disrupting peace in our country. And if these people still don't stop, then NSG should retaliate," he added.

Amit Shah asserted that India has now joined the league of countries like the US and Israel in carrying out surgical strikes.

Earlier in the day, Shah, who arrived at the Kolkata airport was greeted by the West Bengal BJP leadership, led by state party president Dilip Ghosh.

Hundreds of protesters of the Left Front and Congress, holding black flags and anti-CAA posters, demonstrated outside gate number 1 of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport.

Police had put up a barricade to prevent them from crossing over to the entrance of the airport.

Shah is scheduled to address a rally at the Shaheed Minar Ground, where the state BJP will felicitate him for the passage of the amended citizenship law in Parliament.

This apart, the home minister will inaugurate a new building of National Security Guards at Rajarhat, and hold closed-door meetings with the state BJP leadership along with Nadda. Shah will also visit the Kalighat Temple in south Kolkata.